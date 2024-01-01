Awards and recognition – Nuance omnichannel customer engagement

Omnichannel customer engagement awards and recognition

2022 Stevies award logo

Nuance and our customers recognized for innovation, execution, and commitment to customer service at 2022 Stevie Awards.

Award-winning excellence delivers results

Having been awarded nearly 50 Stevie Awards in the last decade, Nuance continues to demonstrate its leadership in evolving the contact center to meet the needs of consumers with advanced conversational AI.

The Stevie Award is one of the most sought after awards around the globe recognizing companies who excel in various categories.

Nuance Mix wins 2021 Contact Center Technology Award

Presented by Customer Magazine, the Contact Center Technology Award is given to companies with product or services that are considered the “top‑of‑the‑top” in the industry, and with the ability to help enterprise, SMB, and outsourced contact centers deliver world class customer experiences. This year’s 16th annual award honors companies that offer the best in customer service-enhancing technology solutions. 

Customer Magazine Contact Center Technology Award 2021

The AIconics Award is the only independently judged award for artificial intelligence applications and recognizes companies that excel in enabling AI  technologies.  

The Opus Research Intelligent Assistants Award is given to companies who introduce virtual assistants, smart assistants and chatbots to redefine digital commerce and customer care by using natural language understanding, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.  

The FinXTech Award recognizes a company who has significantly helped a financial institution achieve quantifiable results. 

The AIconics Award is the only independently judged award for artificial intelligence applications and recognizes companies that excel in enabling AI  technologies.  