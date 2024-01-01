Conversational IVR - interactive voice response

Make your IVR work harder—and smarter

Nuance Conversational IVR resolves inbound telephone queries through natural, human‑like interactions that encourage self‑service and increase customer satisfaction.

Microsoft + Nuance

Nuance Voice and IVR solutions are part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, an open, extensible, and collaborative platform for seamless, omnichannel customer engagement.
Turn self‑service into an effortless experience

Nuance Conversational IVR allows customers to speak freely and resolve their issues successfully, just as if they were speaking with a live agent. Intelligent voicebots anticipate customer needs, offer personalized greetings, and change speaking styles based on the context of the conversation—resolving cases first time and freeing your agents to focus on higher value tasks.

Benefits

Encourage self-service. Delight customers. Free up agents.

Nuance's intuitive interactive voice response system enables you to create personalized, automated voicebots for your brand that resolve customer queries, boost the agent experience, and improve your contact center results.

Increase customer satisfaction

Accelerate resolutions and promote loyalty with simple, effective self‑service.

Reflect your brand identity

Use personalization to create customized greetings that build trust.

Reduce agent churn

Keep agents engaged with high‑value customers to improve employee retention and lower hiring costs.

Lower TCO

Improve key self‑service metrics, like containment rate, and increase automation to reduce the need for live agent involvement.

Cut development time

Design once for the IVR and deploy to digital channels, or vice versa, and quickly and easily customize menus yourself with Nuance Mix.

Improve security

Enable IVR authentication and integrate with biometric authentication solutions to effortlessly validate customer identities, shrinking call times and reducing fraud.

Maximize ROI for existing technology

Easily integrate your intelligent IVR and voicebots with your existing systems and reduce the need for additional work.

Your IVR, your way

Flexibly deploy Nuance Conversational IVR on any third‑party cloud, in the Nuance cloud, on‑premises, or in a hybrid environment to deliver conversational self‑service experiences that automate inbound call resolution.

What’s more, you can even integrate its powerful, AI‑based capabilities into your existing IVR, so you can design unique experiences for your brand and improve critical contact center metrics.

Features

What you get with Nuance Conversational IVR

Harness the power of our proven AI technologies, optimized over two decades of contact center innovation leadership.

ANI matching

Combine automatic number identification (ANI) with customer data to identify callers, anticipate their needs, and proactively address their issues—reducing the need for a live agent, and resolving customer cases faster.

Speech recognition and NLU

Accurately understand conversational speech and capture customer intents, increasing self‑service utilization.

Custom voices and text‑to‑speech support

Create natural sounding speech whenever you need it with Nuance Text‑to‑Speech—in more than 53 languages and a diverse range of one‑of‑a‑kind professional voices.

Nuance Dialog

Build intelligent conversations with human‑like dialog that promotes higher customer engagement, boosts containment rates, and increases customer loyalty.

Proactive Engagement integration

Integrate Nuance Conversational IVR with proactive notifications like two‑way SMS, email, and popular messaging channels to proactively address the need to call—reducing inbound call and IVR volumes, and lowering costs.

Real-world business outcomes

15%

reduction in
misdirected calls

50%

reduction in call abandonment

85%

increase in IVR
Net Promoter Score

Transform your IVR from a liability into a lifeline

Discover how Nuance's Conversational IVR can help you reduce agent calls, improve call routing and increase customer satisfaction.

Conversational IVRs play a vital role in the digital contact center, and Microsoft and Nuance can help organizations engage customers in their channel of choice while increasing self‑service.


Tony Lorentzen
Senior Vice President, Intelligent Engagement Solutions

Learn how you can increase automation, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce costs.

