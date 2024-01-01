Conversational IVR - interactive voice response

Make your IVR work harder—and smarter
Nuance Conversational IVR resolves inbound telephone queries through natural, human‑like interactions that encourage self‑service and increase customer satisfaction.
Microsoft + Nuance
Nuance Voice and IVR solutions are part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, an open, extensible, and collaborative platform for seamless, omnichannel customer engagement.
Learn more
Turn self‑service into an effortless experience
Nuance Conversational IVR allows customers to speak freely and resolve their issues successfully, just as if they were speaking with a live agent. Intelligent voicebots anticipate customer needs, offer personalized greetings, and change speaking styles based on the context of the conversation—resolving cases first time and freeing your agents to focus on higher value tasks.
Benefits
Encourage self-service. Delight customers. Free up agents.
Nuance's intuitive interactive voice response system enables you to create personalized, automated voicebots for your brand that resolve customer queries, boost the agent experience, and improve your contact center results.
Increase customer satisfaction
Accelerate resolutions and promote loyalty with simple, effective self‑service.
Reflect your brand identity
Use personalization to create customized greetings that build trust.
Reduce agent churn
Keep agents engaged with high‑value customers to improve employee retention and lower hiring costs.
Lower TCO
Improve key self‑service metrics, like containment rate, and increase automation to reduce the need for live agent involvement.
Cut development time
Design once for the IVR and deploy to digital channels, or vice versa, and quickly and easily customize menus yourself with Nuance Mix.
Improve security
Enable IVR authentication and integrate with biometric authentication solutions to effortlessly validate customer identities, shrinking call times and reducing fraud.
Maximize ROI for existing technology
Easily integrate your intelligent IVR and voicebots with your existing systems and reduce the need for additional work.
Your IVR, your way
Flexibly deploy Nuance Conversational IVR on any third‑party cloud, in the Nuance cloud, on‑premises, or in a hybrid environment to deliver conversational self‑service experiences that automate inbound call resolution.
What’s more, you can even integrate its powerful, AI‑based capabilities into your existing IVR, so you can design unique experiences for your brand and improve critical contact center metrics.
Features
What you get with Nuance Conversational IVR
Harness the power of our proven AI technologies, optimized over two decades of contact center innovation leadership.
ANI matching
Combine automatic number identification (ANI) with customer data to identify callers, anticipate their needs, and proactively address their issues—reducing the need for a live agent, and resolving customer cases faster.
Speech recognition and NLU
Accurately understand conversational speech and capture customer intents, increasing self‑service utilization.
Custom voices and text‑to‑speech support
Create natural sounding speech whenever you need it with Nuance Text‑to‑Speech—in more than 53 languages and a diverse range of one‑of‑a‑kind professional voices.
Nuance Dialog
Build intelligent conversations with human‑like dialog that promotes higher customer engagement, boosts containment rates, and increases customer loyalty.
Proactive Engagement integration
Integrate Nuance Conversational IVR with proactive notifications like two‑way SMS, email, and popular messaging channels to proactively address the need to call—reducing inbound call and IVR volumes, and lowering costs.
Real-world business outcomes
15%
reduction in
misdirected calls
50%
reduction in call abandonment
85%
increase in IVR
Net Promoter Score
Transform your IVR from a liability into a lifeline
Discover how Nuance's Conversational IVR can help you reduce agent calls, improve call routing and increase customer satisfaction.
Related products
Nuance Callback Manager
Enable your IVR to give callers the option to be called back when wait times are long.
Conversational IVRs play a vital role in the digital contact center, and Microsoft and Nuance can help organizations engage customers in their channel of choice while increasing self‑service.
Tony Lorentzen
Senior Vice President, Intelligent Engagement Solutions
Read What's next(Open a new window)