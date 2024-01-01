Nuance authentication and fraud prevention solutions

 

Protect, streamline, and personalize every customer interaction

Improve experiences, reduce costs, and fight fraud with the latest in biometric verification and AI fraud prevention technologies.

Explore our solutions

Microsoft + Nuance

Nuance Authentication and Fraud prevention solutions are part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, an open, extensible, and collaborative platform for seamless, omnichannel customer engagement.
Learn more

Discover how Nuance combines biometric authentication and AI fraud prevention through our unified, omnichannel Gatekeeper solution. (Play a video)

Make life easier for customers and agents—and harder for fraudsters

Consumers expect fast, easy, and secure experiences. when it comes time to verify their identities, most methods are slow, unreliable, and vulnerable. Meanwhile, fraud teams need to stay ahead of fraudsters but are hampered by outdated technology.

With seamless, secure biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention through Nuance Gatekeeper, you can improve customer and agent experiences, reduce operational costs, prevent fraud, and protect your brand.

Solutions

Women talking about better biometric authentication

Biometric authentication

Reduce friction by verifying customers seamlessly and securely during their natural interactions based on how they sound, what they say, how they behave, and other factors.

Security agent on phone discussing intelligent fraud prevention solutions

Intelligent fraud prevention

Increase security without compromising ease‑of‑access to prevent more fraud losses, uncover more attack vectors, work more efficiently, and help put fraudsters behind bars.

Woman on computer researching biometric security with Nuance Gatekeeper

Nuance Gatekeeper

Discover the market leading cloud‑native biometric security solution that delivers integrated biometric authentication and AI fraud prevention in every digital and voice channel.

Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview

Learn why Nuance was named top platform provider for authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across all voice and digital channels, recognized as the major platform at the highly customized end of the market and noted for its AI‑backed fraud detection, flexible cloud contact center integrations and increasingly developer‑friendly cloud model.

Features

Reduce friction and increase security

Improve customer experiences

Nuance biometric authentication verifies customers in seconds, eliminating the need to manage PINs, passwords, or security questions. Customers feel recognized, welcomed, and protected, increasing customer satisfaction and raising NPS.

Reduce costs and empower employees

Biometric authentication reduces handle time and empowers agents to deliver efficient, personal service. Intelligent fraud prevention frees fraud teams to spend more time on high‑value cases and other tasks.

Prevent fraud and protect your brand

Intelligent AI fraud prevention detects more fraud with higher accuracy and fewer false positives, preventing cases and mitigating losses. Fraud analysis tools improve investigator workflows, cut detection delays, and uncover more attack vectors.

Real-world customer outcomes

85%

increase in CSAT

89s

AHT reduction

92%

fraud loss reduction

95%

faster fraudster identification

The Nuance difference

Trusted, flexible partnering

More than 20 years’ experience delivering biometric authentication and AI fraud prevention solutions around the world.

Industry-leading performance

Advanced biometrics and AI‑driven risk assessments deliver faster authentication, higher success rates, greater detection of fraud, and fewer errors.

500+

enterprise deployments

600M+

biometric prints enrolled

8B+

transactions secured yearly

$2B+

annual fraud savings

Featured blog

The future of customer engagement is bright with Microsoft and Nuance

Explore why Nuance and Microsoft have never been more confident in our ability to continue offering organizations unprecedented AI‑powered customer engagement solutions.

Video testimonials

Wings Financial (Play a video)

Andrea Hanlon, VP Retail Delivery discusses their journey with Nuance, from VA to Live Assist, Gatekeeper and Conversational IVR.

Consumers Credit Union (Play a video)

Nathan Stinson, VP of Member Services discusses how they began with Conversational IVR and have rolled out virtual assistant, Live Assist and Gatekeeper to invest in fraud reduction and customer satisfaction.