Work with a Nuance technology partner

Microsoft + Nuance
Nuance solutions are part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, an open, extensible, and collaborative platform for seamless, omnichannel customer engagement.
Tried and true technology
31B+
self-service transactions per year
600M
virtual and live chat conversations per year
75%
of the Fortune 100 use Nuance intelligent engagement and security solutions
Strategic partners
Nuance partners sell, implement, and maintain complete customer engagement solutions across voice and digital channels, while protecting your customers and your brand with leading biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions.
Atos Unify
Atos Unify provides remote and distributed work solutions, connecting the entire workforce. By combining our own OpenScape solutions and strategic partner offerings including Unify Office by RingCentral and Cloud Contact Center powered by CXone, we help enterprises to work from anywhere at any time.
Avaya
Avaya’s cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes.
Capgemini
Capgemini offers end-to-end technology and strategy services for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform to deliver and support intelligent solutions using automation, AI, and customer insights.
Carahsoft
Carahsoft is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare organizations with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts.
Cisco
Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.
Connex
Connex accelerates speed to market for our customers wanting to leverage Microsoft’s suite of products. Connex’s extensive experience in providing customer experience solutions utilizing best in class Conversational and Generative AI, Security and Biometrics, Fraud prevention and more, positions Connex as a leader in this technology space. Customers enjoy the benefits of the superior Microsoft product and application suite paired with Connex’s extremely rich and agile Implementation & Managed Care services.
ConvergeOne
ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose.
Datacom
Datacom is Australasia's largest home-grown tech company. Drawing on the experience of over 6500 staff in 24 locations around the globe, Datacom provides hybrid models using secure technology platforms, automation, and digital and human workers, delivering an optimal mix of both on-premise and virtual delivery.
Diagenix
Since 2001 Diagenix has been a trusted Nuance Alliance Partner and Master Distributor with more than 400 successful Nuance installation throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Five9
Five9 provides end-to-end cloud contact center solutions with digital engagement, analytics, workforce optimization and AI to create more human customer experiences and deliver tangible results.
Genesys®
Genesys helps brands forge deeper customer relationships in digital and voice channels with AI-powered CX cloud solutions that facilitate engagement across marketing, sales and service.
NICE
NICE is in the business of customer satisfaction. By combining their all-in-one CXone platform, customer-focused team of experts, and powerful partner ecosystem, they can solve almost any customer challenge your day may bring.
Presidio
Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation by modernizing and securing our clients information technology.
Telstra
Telstra's contact center solutions can help boost customer satisfaction and enrich relationships across various channels, with flexible premise-based or cloud solutions to meet your changing needs.
TTEC
TTEC (formerly known as TeleTech) is a global customer experience company that designs, builds and operates captivating omnichannel customer experiences.
Verizon
Verizon and Nuance have worked together for over 20 years to deliver leading edge, natural language solutions focused on enhancing the contact center of public sector agencies and enterprises.