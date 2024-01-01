Work with a Nuance technology partner

Connex

Connex accelerates speed to market for our customers wanting to leverage Microsoft’s suite of products. Connex’s extensive experience in providing customer experience solutions utilizing best in class Conversational and Generative AI, Security and Biometrics, Fraud prevention and more, positions Connex as a leader in this technology space. Customers enjoy the benefits of the superior Microsoft product and application suite paired with Connex’s extremely rich and agile Implementation & Managed Care services.