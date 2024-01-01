Create effortless customer self‑service experiences

Nuance Virtual Assistant combines the latest advances in virtual assistant AI, deep neural networks, and machine learning to create personalized, conversational engagements across all digital channels.

With frictionless, effective self-service, you can give customers fast answers to their questions, increasing customer satisfaction while reducing contact center costs. And when customers are transferred to a live agent, you can pass the full context of the conversation to the agent with the right skillset, eliminating customer effort and accelerating time to resolution. And with Nuance Essentials for Virtual Assistant, you can get up and running with a powerful chatbot in as little as three weeks.