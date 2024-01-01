Learn from the experts
Let Nuance University build your team’s skill set. Real-world courses teach you to install, configure, design, develop, manage and maintain successful speech technologies solutions.
Training that speaks to your customer commitment
If your team is new to speech solutions—or has new members since partnering with Nuance—you need the right skills, right now. Nuance University offers 30 self‑paced or live courses, delivered online or at your site.
Explore Nuance University Contact Center Care courses(Open a new window)
Online training
Our web‑based solution includes self‑paced modules and live virtual classrooms, leveraging cloud‑based virtual machines or hands‑on work.
Custom on‑site training
Building on our courses, Nuance University helps you target a curriculum for your team's specific needs. We'll even travel to work with you face to face.
Email Nuance University for custom online training(Open a new window)
Benefits
Better foundation
Nuance training provides a breadth of understanding for every member of your team to develop efficiencies and avoid pitfalls.
Better performance
Nuance training enables self-sufficiency on speech-enabled tools and processes while helping team members analyze and interpret deployment data to improve performance.
Better experience
Nuance training and certification courses guarantee that your team members employ best practices in using Nuance tools – ensuring success for your customer service solutions.
Curriculum
Graduate to a new level of service
Getting started quickly
Our QuickStart package provides a foundation for customer care projects: the technology, lifecycle, design, grammars and tuning. QuickStart prepares you for project work and advanced courses.
Essential project skills
A team that supports a networked customer care application must have a range of skills. Nuance University courses introduce the key principles of user interface design, call flow, grammar development and application analysis.
Nuance tools training
We work with your team to customize skills workshops using your company’s design specification, code and/or deployment data. Courses address challenges and solutions directly applicable to your customers.
Technical certification
Prepare your technicians to excel
Nuance University helps you develop a skilled team to install, configure and support speech solutions, reducing time-to-market and costs while increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. Nuance certification is an industry standard that prepares technicians to develop solutions or resolve issues. Certified Nuance Partners stand apart from the competition – and retain key employees.
How to become a Nuance Technical Associate
Nuance University offers training and certification in the following areas:
Enterprise core technologies
Learn basic installation, configuration, troubleshooting and tier 1 support for the Nuance Speech Server, Nuance Recognizer, Nuance Vocalizer and the licensing manager.
Security solutions
Learn how to implement security solutions using Nuance Security Suite and Nuance FraudMiner.
Call Steering solutions
Learn how to develop natural language grammar sets using the Call Steering portal.
Resources
- Visit the Nuance University site to view our curriculum and select from over 30 training courses. Or choose a course package to develop and improve critical skill sets for each member of your team.
- View the Nuance University schedule and register for training. Our catalog includes a range of programs and courses to help you maximize your investment in Nuance products and solutions.
- Nuance technical certification is an acknowledged industry standard demonstrating that you have the technical knowledge and experience required to successfully implement and support Nuance technologies and solutions.