Transform the customer experience

Nuance Recognizer features the industry's highest recognition accuracy, producing natural conversations for the effortless, proactive and intelligent self‑service experience your customers expect. As the core of our contact centre automation solutions, Nuance Recognizer is built on years of industry‑leading expertise, now enhanced with advanced technologies like deep neural networks and machine learning. Our eleventh‑generation Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engine is designed to deliver better customer interactions, reduce frustration, and improve customer satisfaction by producing intuitive, human‑like dialogue at reduced cost.