Nuance Agent Wrap-up

Agent Wrap‑up in action

Empower your agents to utilize the speech recognition capabilities of Agent Wrap‑up to document post‑call actions rapidly with human context and insights. Repetitive tasks are automated with “Auto‑Texts”—all while capturing the immediacy of client interactions and transitioning quickly to the next call.

Agent Wrap‑up reduces AHT in the contact center, increases agent satisfaction, and widens the candidate hiring pool by eliminating “great typist” as a job prerequisite.