Empower your agents with AI‑powered speech recognition
Improve AHT and FCR with Nuance Agent Wrap‑up.
Agent Wrap‑up in action
Empower your agents to utilize the speech recognition capabilities of Agent Wrap‑up to document post‑call actions rapidly with human context and insights. Repetitive tasks are automated with “Auto‑Texts”—all while capturing the immediacy of client interactions and transitioning quickly to the next call.
Agent Wrap‑up reduces AHT in the contact center, increases agent satisfaction, and widens the candidate hiring pool by eliminating “great typist” as a job prerequisite.
Benefits
Putting words to work for contact center professionals
Scale individual agent productivity gains across the entire contact center, while improving AHT and the quality of your resolution database.
Improve AHT metrics
Enable agents to more effectively manage time spent—from call initiation to post‑call follow‑up actions. Productivity gains of individual agents scale quickly across the contact center.
Capture new client insights
Because speech recognition is fluid and easy, agents capture client issues and resolutions with specificity not practical before, allowing management to proactively identify problem areas and resolution patterns.
Expand agent recruitment pool
Eliminate the prerequisite that candidates “must be a good typist,” thereby making it easier for otherwise qualified candidates to fill positions.
Features
Agent Wrap‑up will never leave your agents speechless
Agents work better, faster, and smarter with enterprise‑grade speech recognition that improves AHT and enhances resolution quality.
Fast, accurate, and highly customizable
Fast, extremely responsive and highly accurate out of the box enterprise speech recognition with speech profiles that can be easily accessed across multiple devices.
Always latest speech recognition engine
Cloud‑based technology ensures contact center professionals have access to the most recent updates and that all agents are working with the same software version.
Easy to install and maintain
No complex configurations, one‑click installation and automatic updates mean less work for your IT staff, less hassle for your employees, and agents can be up and running within minutes.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next‑generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Agent Wrap‑up achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for agents with accents or those working in open‑office or mobile environments.
Anchor Focus Dictation
Allows agents to anchor the text transcription within a particular document, even while they have their cursor and mouse positioned in another window (i.e., when referencing a web page).
Greater flexibility with resiliency mode
Protects against interruptions and allows users to continue using basic speech services if the Nuance Management Server (NMS) database becomes unavailable.
Thin client support
Support for thin client hardware, server virtualization, as well as Citrix environments. Allows for fast and easy integration into existing IT infrastructure.
Support for virtualized environments
Supports Citrix XenApp®, Citrix XenDesktop®, VMware® Horizon View, RDSH Server or Microsoft® Remote Desktop Services, enabling agents to dictate from workstations and thin clients.
256-bit Encrypted Data
The client connects to a server component that is installed using 256‑bit encryption. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Central user administration
The Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track employee usage of Agent Wrap‑up, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations, including custom words, commands and auto‑texts, across multiple users.