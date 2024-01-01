APIs for Engagement AI Services

Improve agent efficiency across the entire contact center

Ensure your agents always have access to all relevant information – in real-time - to assist customers in the most efficient manner using the Agent APIs that integrate relevant information into your contact center, from CRM systems, historic engagements, and more. Combine agent desktops, connect all your agents, virtual and live, to avoid silos, and understand what your agents are doing at any time to improve operational efficiencies and increase agent satisfaction.