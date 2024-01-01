Mix Dialog - Tools for IVR & chatbots

Mix Dialog
Design, develop and test multi‑language, omnichannel conversational AI experiences in a single project across voice and digital channels—all with an easy to use graphical UI.
Build on conversational AI
Today’s consumers want choice and flexibility: Choice of channels, and flexibility in the way they interact. Mix.dialog lets designers and developers build on a set of predefined dialog nodes that incorporate conversational AI best practices and cover use cases from comprehensive FAQ‑type VAs to highly personalized, transactional bots and IVRs—without having to write a single line of code.
Low‑code / no‑code
Nuance Mix is a true low‑code / no‑code design and development environment.
As an example, consider the task of formatting dynamic data—numbers, dates, IDs, and more—at runtime, specific for a given channel, modality, and language.
In Mix.dialog, all of this is done via configuration. No line of code needs to be written.
Build for voice and digital channels
Build conversational AI experiences for voice‑enabled and digital channels in a single project. Optimize the logic for each channel and modality while ensuring consistency and re‑use within a single project. Leverage rich text, media and action buttons in digital channels, and Nuance Vocalizer TTS and prerecorded prompts in voice channels.
Leverage context and session awareness
Conversational logic built in Mix.dialog builds on context and session awareness. User messages such as “Am I due for a new phone yet?” will be interpreted along with information from prior messages in the same dialog to provide the right answer. Take the dialog understanding further by including external data such as location, account details, and customer preferences to create more personalized experiences.
Mix.dialog call flow designers can build on core components and orchestrate mixed‑initiative dialogs as shown within this visual interpretation.
Mixed‑initiative dialogs
In Mix.dialog, call flow designers build on core components that can orchestrate mixed‑initiative dialogs. First time users will be guided by the system through conversations step by step, while more experienced users can take the fast track and take control of the conversation.
Contextual understanding
Speaking about dialog context – one of the most difficult things for a VA or bot is to keep track of information provided already by the user, and then recognizing when they refer to that information later.
The good news is that Mix takes care of that on your behalf, making complex conversational AI solutions easy to build.
In the case of resolving references (“anaphora”), all you have to do is configure how an entity will be referred to later: As a thing (‘it’, ‘that’), a person (‘him’, ‘her’, ‘they’), a moment in time (‘then’), or a place (‘there’).
Develop and integrate
Mix.Dialog lets developers integrate with existing backend systems for data access and transaction fulfillment, and create specific behavior for a large variety of deployment channels including IVR and a range of digital channels.
First‑class support for IVR and digital channels
Nuance Mix is an omnichannel conversational AI tooling platform that supports a variety of channel‑specific features across voice and digital channels.
For example, in IVR you can use pre-recorded audio, barge‑in, and DTMF; and in digital channels, rich media and interactive elements like Quick Reply buttons.
Back‑end integration
Integrate external systems (such as CRM, customer profile) into your call flow logic to personalize the user experience and better fulfill their needs.
Mix.dialog allows direct integration with RESTful web services and client-side data integration which help create custom client integrations for mobile and web applications that can leverage access to client‑side data and logic.
Nuance Mix software’s call flow logic and business rules work without having to write a single line of code as shown within the visual.
Build dialog flow logic without coding
Define personalized call flow logic and business rules without having to write a single line of code. Build complex, nested conditions via an easy‑to‑manage, form‑filling approach. Leverage data objects with schemas mapping to your back‑end methods to minimize data manipulation requirements.
Test and tune
Use built‑in validation and the Try mode to test your dialog logic before pushing it into production. Drive the application logic through all possible paths by simulating different user messages and back‑end response data. Tune speech recognition through application and deployment‑specific tuning parameters controlled in Mix.dialog.
Speech recognition tuning
Mix.dialog gives users access to unparalleled depth of speech recognition tuning setting, starting with entity‑specific confidence thresholds and confirmation strategies, timeout settings, and much more.
Developers can also define specific pronunciation hints for ASR, and use context‑specific and end user‑specific wordlists for further tuning.
Test drive the application logic
The Try mode in Mix.dialog allows developers to test drive the application logic without having to deploy to the target environment. Simulate text and voice modalities and verify system responses, while getting visual feedback on the call flow execution in a protected environment.
Simulate backend responses
While test‑driving application logic through all possible paths in Try mode, simulate backend responses by entering different response data right into the test window.
Built‑in validation
When configuring call flow logic details, Mix.dialog supports developers by validating the configured dialog nodes and points them at missing content or flawed logic.
Nuance Mix
See how you can use Nuance Mix to design, develop, test, and maintain conversational AI applications.
Mix NLU
Understand what your customer means, not just what they say with the power of machine learning.
Mix Dashboard
Access the full capabilities of Nuance Mix—from design to build to deploy—in a single dashboard.