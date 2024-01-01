What is a voice deepfake?

A voice deepfake is a convincing reproduction of a real person’s voice, created using generative AI. Until recently, voice deepfakes were hard for fraudsters to execute—requiring extensive audio samples and specialized tools. But thanks to the rapid growth of generative AI, now nearly anyone can “clone” another person’s voice in a few minutes with a small amount of recorded audio.

All a fraudster has to do is type what they want the voice say, and they can generate believable synthetic speech in real time. For contact centers in particular, this makes it harder to trust that the voice on the other end of the phone belongs to a real customer.