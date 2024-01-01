What is a voiceprint?

How does voice biometric authentication work?

Authentication is often the worst part of the customer experience. Do you remember your 13-digit account number? That password you created a year ago? Your childhood pet’s nickname? Traditional security factors like these are frustrating, unreliable, and vulnerable to fraud. Voice biometrics verify the actual person behind the interaction, rather than something they know or something they have.

Nuance Gatekeeper, our cloud‑native biometric security solution, makes it easy for organizations of any size to streamline authentication and prevent fraud. A person just speaks naturally, and Gatekeeper analyzes their voice to determine if it’s the real customer or a fraudster in a matter of seconds. This can be used in the call center with live agents, in your IVR, or in web, mobile, and messaging channels.