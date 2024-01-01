An ambition for omnichannel

Just as it has strengthened its physical presence across Argentina, Banco Macro also wanted to strengthen its presence across its customer service channels, with the goal of creating more effortless omnichannel experiences.

The bank wanted to introduce new self‑service options for popular channels like its website, social media channels, and WhatsApp. But with each channel supported by a point solution from a different technology vendor, it was proving difficult to create and manage the seamless experiences Banco Macro’s customers expect.

Banco Macro partnered with Belltech, a Nuance Gold Partner, to accelerate its company‑wide digital transformation by introducing more self‑service options for its customers with the ability to asynchronously engage with a live agent, when needed. “We wanted to introduce more automation across our customer engagement channels, so our customers get more convenient service, and our agents have time to handle more complex cases,” says Alejandra Rodríguez, Digital Transformation Manager at Banco Macro. “We evaluated multiple partners to help us meet our goals, and Nuance was clearly our best option.”