Bangor Savings Bank makes authentication effortless with Nuance
Using Nuance’s biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions, the bank removed the friction involved in traditional, question‑based authentication.
Description
To maintain its personal approach to banking, Bangor Savings Bank wanted to avoid the long authentication process of using knowledge‑based questions. Therefore, Bangor turned to Nuance’s passive voice authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions.
Chris Lobley
Vice President and Support Department Manager
Bangor Savings Bank
Challenge
Bangor Savings Bank wanted to make its customer service more effortless and personal by removing the friction caused by its knowledge‑based authentication process.
Solution
Using Nuance’s biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions, the bank can effortlessly authenticate customers enrolled into its VoiceID service using their natural, conversational speech—and accurately identify potential fraudsters.
Result
The bank can now authenticate customers in just ten seconds, saving approximately one minute on every call and removing the friction involved in authentication.