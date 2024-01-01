BNP Paribas Personal Finance optimizes its customer service with a virtual assistant
BNP Paribas Personal Finance Spain launched a pioneering project to increase efficiency in customer service and improve the customer experience.
Description
BNP Paribas Personal Finance Spain set out on a mission to transform and evolve their customer care model to increase efficiency and optimize customer service. This meant embarking on a digital transformation to take advantage of automation and provide their clients with 24/7 access to the information they need.
Download case study (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Nuance Virtual Assistant
Paz Puchol
Director of Operational Digital Transformation
BNP Paribas Personal Finance
Challenge
To transform and evolve customer care through an optimal balance between human and virtual care to increase efficiency and improve customer experience
Solution
Nuance Virtual Assistant
Result
96% accuracy in understanding the queries managed by the virtual assistant and 46% decrease in queries managed by call center agents