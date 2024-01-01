As one of Brazil’s leading telcos, this company handles nearly 15,000 calls a day across multiple contact centers. Whether it’s to make changes to an account or upgrade their device, customers contact the company and may need to speak to multiple agents during their journey—making it easy for fraudsters to slip through the cracks.

“Our previous method for identifying fraudsters just wasn’t sustainable,” explains Head of Fraud Prevention, at the telco. “Fraud in the contact centers accounted for 95 percent of our yearly losses, and we needed a more efficient way to identify attackers.”

The telco wanted a fraud detection tool that could help its contact centers identify fraudsters more efficiently, and serve to reduce its fraud losses.