Cabify improves communication and customer experience with Nuance
Description
Cabify needed a virtual assistant capable of attending to all users, passengers and drivers alike, as the first point of contact for all inquiries. The Nuance Virtual Assistant offered simple, user‑friendly decision trees to help riders and drivers solve their cases as quickly as possible, with live agents on hand when a customer needs additional support.
Download case study (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Digital and Messaging
Jacobo Dominguez Blanco
Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations
Cabify
Challenge
Cabify wanted to improve its customer experience by helping riders resolve their cases faster and offer more assistance to prospective drivers completing its onboarding process. The company needed a single solution for all audiences and operating locations, capable of serving their diverse needs.
Solution
The company deployed Nuance Virtual Assistant (VA) across Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and its mobile application, to manage driver and customer inquiries across all channels in real time.
Result
Since the virtual assistant, named ABI, was launched in 2019, it has increased the number of completed driver onboarding applications by 15%, and has improved the company’s self‑service containment rates, meaning more customers are successfully solving their cases without live‑agent assistance.