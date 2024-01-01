Deutsche Telekom creates secure, seamless experiences with Nuance
Deutsche Telekom—one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies—wanted to find a way to offer customers fast, secure, and seamless experiences while reducing the pressure on its agents to authenticate customers.
Description
Deutsche Telekom uses Nuance Voice Biometrics as part of Nuance Gatekeeper to authenticate callers every time they get in touch, using just their voice. Nuance Voice Biometrics uses more than 100 physical and behavioral characteristics, including accent and rhythm, to create unique voiceprints for each customer.
Challenge
Offer customers a secure but convenient way to access their accounts.
Solution
Nuance Voice Biometrics as part of Nuance Gatekeeper securely identifies and authenticates callers in seconds.
Result
Customers receive fast, seamless authentication, and agents have more time to focus on delivering great customer service.