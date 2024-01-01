Lockdowns spike online demand

Dixons Carphone Group (DCG) is a market leader in electronic goods and mobile device sales across eight countries, with brands including Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse.

As COVID‑19 lockdowns were put in place across the UK, hundreds of DCG’s physical stores were forced to close, creating a huge spike in sales across the company’s phone and digital channels. With only 25 agents working in its live chat division, the service could easily have been overwhelmed.

“We were already working with Nuance to plan the modernization of our communication channels,” explains Chris Stroud, Director of Contact Center Operations at Dixons Carphone Group. “All we had to do was speed up the plan.”