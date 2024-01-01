A growing threat of fraud for community banks

As large, multi‑national banks adopt voice biometrics to keep their customers secure, more and more fraudsters are targeting smaller community banks and credit unions. Kennebunk Savings recognized this growing threat and wanted to improve its defense to keep its customers protected.

Kennebunk Savings is a mutual savings bank with 18 branches across southern Maine and seacoast New Hampshire, with a dedication to delivering personalized banking services to its communities.

To initially strengthen its defenses against fraud, the bank added extra knowledge‑based security questions during its authentication process, making it harder for fraudsters to take over customers’ accounts. But these precautions increased call times and resulted in a decrease in customer satisfaction.

“We would spend half the call verifying the customer, and often couldn’t fulfill the customer’s request over the phone,” says Bradford Paige, President and CEO of Kennebunk Savings.

The bank wanted to find a solution that could offer greater defense against fraudsters, without having a negative impact on customer and agent experiences.