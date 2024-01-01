UK’s leading insurance provider transforms its customer support services with Nuance Virtual Assistant
Customers get a consistent experience across all the insurer’s channels, and agents have more time to handle complex cases.
Company profile
Using Nuance Virtual Assistant, the company created a simple, multichannel support hub that routes customers to their required destination faster and gives agents more time to handle complex cases.
UK’s largest insurance provider
Challenge
- Reduce the complexity of its customer support service, reduce the number of misdirected calls to the company’s contact centres, and increase the use of self-service options.
Solution
- The company integrated Nuance Virtual Assistant (VA) to solve simple customer issues or transfer customers to their required destination—no matter what product they’re calling about.
Results
- Customers get easy access to the services they need and quick solutions to problems they’re facing, and agents have more time to focus on complex cases.
Background
The company became one of Europe’s largest insurance providers by acquiring a wide range of companies. From these acquisitions, the provider has gained almost 70 different applications, 18 contact centres, and over 3,500 telephone numbers— creating a maze of contact options for customers resulting in nearly 2,500 calls each day and numerous misdirected calls.
The company’s digital team knew they needed to make the support services easier for customers to navigate. They needed a partner that could help them compile its channels into a simple multichannel solution—to help reduce misdirected calls, create a simpler experience for customers, and free up agents’ time