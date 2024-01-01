The company became one of Europe’s largest insurance providers by acquiring a wide range of companies. From these acquisitions, the provider has gained almost 70 different applications, 18 contact centres, and over 3,500 telephone numbers— creating a maze of contact options for customers resulting in nearly 2,500 calls each day and numerous misdirected calls.

The company’s digital team knew they needed to make the support services easier for customers to navigate. They needed a partner that could help them compile its channels into a simple multichannel solution—to help reduce misdirected calls, create a simpler experience for customers, and free up agents’ time