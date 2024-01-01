Background

This financial institution is one of the largest asset managers in the world, and one of the earliest adopters of voice biometrics technology. Since deploying Nuance’s voice biometrics for customer authentication across its contact centers in 2017, the company has enrolled more than 6.5 million customers and is achieving a 99% authentication success rate on live agent calls—streamlining and protecting customer calls while reducing average handle time and other operational costs.

After delivering a smoother experience, increased personalization, and faster resolution on live agent calls, the asset management firm wanted to innovate even further and bolster its competitive edge by authenticating callers in their interactive voice response system (IVR), even before they reach an agent. But, the problem was that callers only provide an average of one second of audio during an IVR interaction, making biometric authentication a challenge.