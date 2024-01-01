With over 470 million mobile customers, over 100,000 employees, and mobile networks across 26 countries, the telco runs a complex business with a huge number of operational challenges every day.

Handling thousands of customers’ calls each day on a legacy system was becoming an increasingly difficult challenge. Using a dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) dial system, the telco was only able to offer its customers 16 different destinations at a time—which often led to customers being routed to the wrong place, and agents having to transfer callers internally.

The telco knew it needed to transform its customer service model to match the scale of the business, and create a more seamless experience for its customers. The telco wanted to give its customers full control of their calls, and simplify the system for effortless navigation.