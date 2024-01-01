Major global telecommunications company transforms customer experience with Nuance.
Customers get faster access to the services they need, and agents get more time to handle complex cases.
Company profile
Using Nuance’s Intelligent Engagement solutions, Voice Biometrics, and Live Chat capabilities, the telco created a seamless customer engagement platform that routes customers to their required destinations faster, identifies and authenticates them securely, and reduces agent handling time.
Customer experience leader
Major telecommunications company
Challenge
- Transform its entire customer experience model to support the growth of the business, migrate from its legacy infrastructure, and give customers a seamless contact experience.
Solution
- Nuance Conversational IVR (interactive voice response), Voice Biometrics, and Live Chat solutions enable this telco to direct customers to over 400 destinations and identify them securely using just their voice.
Results
- Customers get faster access to the service they need, whether it’s a self-service option or a live agent, and agents get more time to spend on complex cases.
Background
With over 470 million mobile customers, over 100,000 employees, and mobile networks across 26 countries, the telco runs a complex business with a huge number of operational challenges every day.
Handling thousands of customers’ calls each day on a legacy system was becoming an increasingly difficult challenge. Using a dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) dial system, the telco was only able to offer its customers 16 different destinations at a time—which often led to customers being routed to the wrong place, and agents having to transfer callers internally.
The telco knew it needed to transform its customer service model to match the scale of the business, and create a more seamless experience for its customers. The telco wanted to give its customers full control of their calls, and simplify the system for effortless navigation.