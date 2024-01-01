Driving innovation to deliver seamless customer engagement

With over 60 million customers worldwide, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies faces a massive customer engagement challenge every day. Its customers expect effortless services, quick solutions to their problems, and the ability to engage on whatever channel suits them most.

Delivering a seamless customer engagement strategy has always been a priority for the telco, but as customer expectations continue to rise, it needs to adapt quickly to keep up.

That’s why the telco chose Nuance as its customer engagement partner—to help drive innovation across voice and digital channels and find opportunities to improve its current offering.