Meet the passenger service provider’s intelligent virtual assistant

The transportation provider’s virtual assistant was first introduced to the brand’s voice channel more than ten years ago. The assistant now offers support across all of their SMS using Nuance’s Natural Language Understanding capabilities to capture customers’ intents as they type freely in their own words.

The virtual assistant can currently provide train status updates and help with customer inquiries like navigating the website, schedules etc. The containment rates are currently ~23% and growing, allowing customers to self‑serve efficiently, therefore reducing costs and freeing up agents to manage more complex inquiries.

Customers can even start conversations with the virtual assistant over SMS, whether they need to ask for new copies of their tickets, get travelling advice, or report a problem. “We’ve put up signs across our trains and stations encouraging people to contact us on SMS if they need support,” says the Director of Information Technology. “For example, if a customer notices a train’s air conditioning isn’t working, they can notify us, and we can get a team member to fix it at the next station.