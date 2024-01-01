An outdated IVR in need of a refresh

Humana offers health insurance to over 13 million customers, with a broad range of services covering everything from dental and vision, to pharmacy and Medicaid. Its variety of services means it receives thousands of different inquiries and requests daily.

Humana knew it needed to upgrade its IVR—errors in routing which created transfers, and lack of understanding customers’ needs caused an enterprise level focus on making a change.

An internal assessment found the 15‑year‑old legacy platform wasn’t living up to the seamless experience Humana and its customers expect. Its natural language capabilities could only recognize up to 55 different intents, customers frequently found themselves being transferred to the wrong service area, and some customers never made connected with their desired area at all.