As customer calls continued to rise for this major US retailer—reaching over 1.8 million calls per month—its legacy IVR was struggling to keep up.

The retailer’s IVR was made up of six separate applications, each dedicated to a different area of its customer services—covering everything from tech support to credit card assistance. With disconnected systems for each department, customers were forced to navigate through a maze of options before they reached their destination. And to add to the frustration, they were frequently getting directed to the wrong place.

In addition to its complicated support offering, the retailer also faced a growing number of repeat callers— customers that weren’t able to solve their issue in a single call.

The retailer partnered with Nuance to implement Nuance Conversational IVR and solve its customer support challenges.