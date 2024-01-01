How a major US retailer transformed its IVR with Nuance.
Creating a more intelligent, predictive IVR experience cut the amount of misrouted customer calls.
Company profile
A major retail chain headquartered in the US and operating internationally transformed its IVR experience.
Customer experience leader
Major US retailer
Challenge
- Update its legacy Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to support the rising amount of calls, simplify its customer experience, and reduce the number of misrouted calls in its contact center.
Solution
- Nuance Conversational IVR paired with the Nuance Prediction Service enabled the retailer to combine its existing applications into one easy-to-use system that understands callers’ natural speech and predicts their intent.
Results
- The user-friendly IVR is much simpler, prompting a 30% reduction in call transfers and a 10% reduction in repeat callers.
Background
As customer calls continued to rise for this major US retailer—reaching over 1.8 million calls per month—its legacy IVR was struggling to keep up.
The retailer’s IVR was made up of six separate applications, each dedicated to a different area of its customer services—covering everything from tech support to credit card assistance. With disconnected systems for each department, customers were forced to navigate through a maze of options before they reached their destination. And to add to the frustration, they were frequently getting directed to the wrong place.
In addition to its complicated support offering, the retailer also faced a growing number of repeat callers— customers that weren’t able to solve their issue in a single call.
The retailer partnered with Nuance to implement Nuance Conversational IVR and solve its customer support challenges.