Major US telco offers customers stand-out customer service
The telco’s 12-year relationship with Nuance continues to
drive success and innovation in its customer service operations.
Overview
One of the largest mobile network operators in the United States, has been working with Nuance for over 12 years. Starting with Nuance’s Live Chat platform, this telco has since accelerated its digital transformation to take its customer service to new levels. Working with Nuance, the company continually offers new value to its customers through digital channels.
Download success story (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Live Assist
“ Flexibility is the key to our relationship with Nuance. Integrating Nuance products with our existing platforms— and new platforms we adopt—has enabled us to offer our customers a unique service that can’t be found anywhere else. ”
Platforms & Operations team member
Major US telco
Challenge
- Achieve flexibility and collaboration between platforms and digital solutions to continually enhance customer service.
Solution
- Integrate Nuance Live Chat and open APIs with existing technology.
Results
- Working with Nuance, the telco can offer both a virtual assistant and live chat, which has resulted in a 50% increase in CSAT scores and a 38% increase in conversion rates. Focused on customer satisfaction, they will soon offer asynchronous messaging to allow customers to engage on their device of choice.