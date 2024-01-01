Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solutions—Omni-channel customer engagement success stories

NatWest Group fights fraud and improves customer experiences.

How do you protect 19 million banking customers from fraud? NatWest Group (formerly RBS Group) uses Nuance voice biometrics technology to quickly detect fraud attempts coming into its call center and disrupt organized crime activities across all its customer engagement channels.

Description

NatWest needed to put more effective security mechanisms in place while still delivering a fast, smooth experience for genuine customers. That meant finding ways to rely less on passwords and other static identifiers that can be stolen or forgotten.

With Nuance voice biometrics, we get a clearer view of customer and fraudster behavior, so we can keep genuine customers protected and take the fight to the criminals who are targeting their accounts.

Jason Costain
Head of Fraud Strategy and Relationship Management
NatWest Group

Challenge

Increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts on the voice channel and beyond.

Solution

Nuance Gatekeeper analyzes incoming calls to the contact center, authenticating legitimate customers and identifying fraudsters in real time.

Results

17 million calls screened and 23 thousand fraud alerts created, leading to over 300% ROI in one year.