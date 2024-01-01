Description

Delivering superior customer service is a critical priority for Pensiones Banorte, whose customer base is older and often less technologically‑savvy. But “Proof of Life” regulations can make this difficult: In order to prevent fraud, the government requires pensioners to validate their identity before releasing their benefits. Traditionally, verification was done in person; however, this created serious accessibility challenges for aging citizens who have difficulty traveling.

To better serve their customers, Pensiones Banorte turned to Nuance to help them implement a secure way to confirm Proof of Life at a distance using voice biometrics. Since the solution was implemented in 2014, the firm has increased customer satisfaction while delivering substantial secondary benefits to customers and their families.

