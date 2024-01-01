Pensiones Banorte implements self‑service “Proof of Life” confirmation with Nuance
Description
Delivering superior customer service is a critical priority for Pensiones Banorte, whose customer base is older and often less technologically‑savvy. But “Proof of Life” regulations can make this difficult: In order to prevent fraud, the government requires pensioners to validate their identity before releasing their benefits. Traditionally, verification was done in person; however, this created serious accessibility challenges for aging citizens who have difficulty traveling.
To better serve their customers, Pensiones Banorte turned to Nuance to help them implement a secure way to confirm Proof of Life at a distance using voice biometrics. Since the solution was implemented in 2014, the firm has increased customer satisfaction while delivering substantial secondary benefits to customers and their families.
Download case study (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Biometric authentication
Andres Gallegos
Customer Service Sub Director
Pensiones Banorte
Challenge
Provide a secure, easy way to meet Proof of Life requirements for aging pensioners who often have difficulty traveling to confirm their identity in person.
Solution
Automated Proof of Life service uses Nuance biometric authentication to verify pensioners quickly and securely based on their unique voiceprint with 24x7x365 availability worldwide.
Results
Fast, convenient validation for aging pensioners anywhere in the world increases customer satisfaction by allowing Pensiones Banorte to better serve their customers while keeping them safe.
Nuance’s voice biometric authentication achieved
95%
first contact resolution
98%
authentication success rate
98%
customer satisfaction