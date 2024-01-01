Background

Post Office Ltd., the UK’s leading retail postal service company, offers a wide range of home broadband and phone services. The company’s Telecoms division contact center receives hundreds of different queries every day—from sales and billing to installation and technical support.

Previously, all cases were handled by human agents using either phone or email, no matter if it was a customer asking for an update on their order progress or for clarification on a bill. Transfer rates between agents were high—and often took up to 70 seconds to complete. It was a manual approach to customer service that took up a lot of agent time and demanded that all team members were trained to handle a broad range of cases.

Post Office Ltd. knew there was a way to improve its approach to customer service, and it searched for a partner that could help it achieve its vision.