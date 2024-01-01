Swedbank success story – Nuance Virtual Assistant

Swedbank delivers fast, convenient self‑service with Nuance
Using Nuance Virtual Assistant on its home page and mobile apps, Swedbank offers customers the chance to ask questions in natural, conversational text and gets their questions answered quickly.
Description
In recent years, Swedbank has seen many of its customers make the bank’s digital platforms their engagement method of choice—opting for faster, more convenient service. The bank wanted to create more digital self‑service options to meet this new demand and help reduce pressure on the agents in its contact centers.
Lorenz Versloot
Chief Product Owner
Swedbank
Challenge
Swedbank wanted to reduce the pressure on its agents by offering customers convenient self-service options on its digital platforms.
Solution
Using Nuance Virtual Assistant and Live Assist, Swedbank’s customers can get quick answers to their queries, complete specific transactions within the conversation, and receive support from a live agent in the same chat environment.
Result
Swedbank’s virtual assistant (VA) handles more than two million conversations a year, answering around 80% of questions asked by customers.
Nuance Virtual Assistant and Live Assist achieved
2M
conversations a year handled by the bank’s Virtual Assistant
82%
first‑contact resolution using the Virtual Assistant and Live Assist
150K
debit cards replaced in two years using the Virtual Assistant