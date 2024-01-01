Providing outstanding service during a crisis

The disruption of the pandemic meant that seniors had to rely on telecommunications for everything, from speaking to a doctor to staying in touch with friends and family.

“When a senior has a connectivity problem, it’s very serious,” says Pedro Serrahima, Head of Customer Experience at Telefónica. “They need to connect to the outside world, so we put them to the front of the customer service queue and prioritized all Telefónica’s resources to fix the situation.”

At the time, the only way for the company to prioritize support was to ask callers if they were over 65. However, some customers were dishonestly identifying as seniors to get ahead in the queue, taking the place of vulnerable people who really needed priority support.

When the company saw what was happening, it knew that biometrics technology could help, and it acted fast to fix the situation.