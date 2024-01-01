A top North American carrier creates convenient and seamless digital engagement with asynchronous conversations
The carrier added asynchronous capabilities to their deployment of Nuance Live Chat improving digital customer engagement for the website and messaging channels while simultaneously empowering agents.
Description
This carrier focused on improving its digital customer engagement experience and addressing customer needs for a more agile conversation experience. The carrier enabled its customers to reach out whenever their schedule would allow while simultaneously increasing agent productivity.
Head of Digital at a leading North American Carrier
Challenge
Meet customer needs by designing a customer experience that aligns with their schedule while increasing agent efficiency.
Solution
Enhance existing digital customer engagement using Nuance Live Chat to enable asynchronous conversations on the website and in messaging channels, the mobile app and Apple Business Chat.
Result
The carrier has improved contact center agent productivity resulting in a projected $4.7 million increase in annual sales revenue resulting from a 12% increase in sales, a 26% decrease in average handle time (AHT), and a 4% rise in their Net Promoter Score (NPS).