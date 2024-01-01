A top three global retailer creates personalized customer experiences
Using the Nuance Digital Engagement Platform, the retailer can handle greater contact volumes and create unique experiences for its customers.
Overview
The world's second largest retailer, operating in 47 markets, both online and in stores, has transformed its entire customer engagement center by implementing Nuance Virtual Assistant and Live Chat.
From the first day of deployment, it was seeing over 85% of customer cases resolved by the virtual assistant.
“ We’ve completely transformed our customer care center. Our agents are much better equipped to provide unique customer experiences, and our virtual assistant is helping us deal with rising contact volumes. ”
Team member
Major global retailer
Challenge
- Adapt its customer care center to handle the increasing contact volumes, improve its customer experience and offer automated self‑service options 24 hours a day.
Solution
- With the Nuance Digital Engagement Platform, the retailer can solve incoming inquiries using a virtual assistant. If the virtual assistant is unsure, it can ask a chat agent for help. Nuance Agent Coach equips the agent with recommended best actions. That agent then selects the best option or takes over entirely with contextual information to continue where the VA left off.
Results
- Customers get easy access to the services they need and quick solutions to problems they’re facing, and agents have more time to focus on complex cases.