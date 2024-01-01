Time to end the frustration of authentication

At Virginia Credit Union (VACU), member experience drives everything. But VACU also has a duty to protect its members from fraud. Traditional authentication methods forced the credit union to choose between prioritizing member experience or increasing security.

Before, VACU relied on knowledge‑based authentication, requiring members calling the contact center to answer a series of questions to access their accounts. This process took up to 130 seconds to complete, creating a frustrating experience both for members and the agents helping them. And as VACU continued to grow, the only way the team could continue to provide a high level of service was to hire more agents.

To improve member experience and grow their membership without prohibitive cost increases, the credit union knew that it needed to streamline the member authentication process without compromising on security. To solve this problem, the team turned to Nuance.