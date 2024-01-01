Vodafone embraces remote customer service with Nuance solutions
Nuance created an intuitive KPI dashboard that enables Vodafone contact centre managers to see key metrics like agent handling times, CSAT scores, and customer queue durations in real-time.
Description
When COVID-19 forced Vodafone’s contact centre agents to work from home as well as 2,500 brick-and-mortar staff to adapt to online customer service, support became a logistical nightmare. Faced with this challenge, Vodafone came to Nuance to explore what was possible.
Dave McQueen
Senior Partner Delivery Manager
Vodafone
Challenge
When COVID-19 forced Vodafone’s live agents to work from home, its contact centre managers needed a convenient way to support agents, measure performance, and respond to metrics.
Solution
Nuance created an intuitive dashboard from technologies Vodafone already had across its contact centres. The dashboard gathers granular data from Live Assist and enables contact centre managers to see key metrics like agent handling times, CSAT scores, and customer queue durations in real-time.
Results
Vodafone’s contact centre managers can now respond quickly to any changes in service levels and advise agents on how to respond. The dashboard proved so useful during COVID-19 that Nuance helped Vodafone(Open a new window) incorporate key elements from the solution into a new design for agents’ desktops.