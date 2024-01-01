Transform the customer experience

Nuance Recognizer features the industry's highest recognition accuracy, producing natural conversations for the effortless, proactive and intelligent self-service experience your customers expect. As the core of our contact center automation solutions, Nuance Recognizer is built on years of industry-leading expertise, now enhanced with advanced technologies like deep neural networks and machine learning. Our eleventh-generation Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engine is designed to deliver better customer interactions, reduce frustration, and improve customer satisfaction by producing intuitive, human-like dialogue at reduced cost.