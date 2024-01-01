Beyond contact center automation

Naturally, an AI‑first approach to contact center operations starts with automating as many customer engagements as possible. An intelligent, conversational IVR resolves issues quickly, while smart virtual assistants and chatbots help with everyday questions in digital channels to maximize self‑service containment.

But an AI‑first approach also bridges the gap between automated and human‑assisted service with seamless, contextual escalations to live agents. It empowers agents with customer insights and best practice advice, and creates a learning loop that continuously improves AI capabilities. And crucially, it uses AI‑powered biometric security to build customer trust.

That’s how the cloud‑based AI contact center of the future will deliver conversational automated experiences, effortless authentication, and the ultimate in agent efficiency.