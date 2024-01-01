Contact Center as a Service
CCaaS promises to bring the power of the cloud to the contact center. Could it really revolutionize your customer experience?
What it is
Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable you to access contact center software in the cloud. CCaaS providers take on the responsibility for hosting your contact center operations in the cloud and removing that stress from your organization.
Typically CCaaS providers provide solutions for:
- Agent routing and agent desktop
- Inbound voice and IVR
- Virtual assistants and chatbots
- Chat
- Messaging—SMS, social, web
- Predictive outbound
- Incoming call management and routing, and ACD
- Workforce automation
By taking a CCaaS strategy, organizations let providers manage the day‑to‑day operations and allow their own in‑house teams to focus on driving their business. And when it’s done right, CCaaS can be a great way to quickly expand your customer experience capabilities with minimal CapEx requirements.
How it can help
Like all cloud‑based models, the aim of CCaaS is to reduce upfront costs, accelerate deployment, and provide elastic scalability to meet changing business needs. A cloud contact center should also offer predictable monthly costs and the flexibility to scale up and down to handle peaks in demand or expand into new geographies. The best CCaaS solutions should also provide the ability to easily add new engagement channels and continuously optimize the customer experience‑all while letting your organization’s IT and CX teams focus on driving the business.
Not every CCaaS solution offers the depth of intelligence required to get maximum value from the cloud contact center revolution. Many vendors only provide basic solutions or may not have the depth of AI expertise, so it’s worth establishing exactly what you need from your cloud contact center up front, so you know you can deliver the experiences your customers expect.
