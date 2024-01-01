Connect. Serve. Sell.
Turn mobile phones into a familiar customer engagement channel that delivers unmatched results.
Engage millions of customers on the channel they know
The Nuance Digital Engagement Platform, combined with one of the world's most popular messaging apps, provides an effortless customer experience for real-time and asynchronous messaging, meeting your customers' demand for instant and contextual service.
Apple Messages for Business adds a new channel to Nuance Customer Service Messaging, enabling enterprises to engage with their clients in their channel of choice, whenever they want. The combination of automated and human-assisted interactions makes it easier for companies to react to inquiries at any time. Data from all digital engagements augment the enterprise's ability to draw meaningful and actionable insights to continuously improve their customer engagement.
Features
Making it easy for Apple users to connect with you
Chat Suggest
How do you let your customers know that you have Apple Messages for Business available for them? Chat Suggest helps you with that while reducing calls and moving consumers into a messaging engagement instead. When an iOS user taps a phone number on their Apple device, they can choose between two options—to call the business or message them. If the user selects the messaging option, they are redirected to iMessage, starting a seamless back and forth with a virtual assistant or live agent.
Apple Wallet
Secure payment is crucial in any channel. Apple made it easy for consumers to authenticate themselves and pay directly within the messaging engagement, without the need to switch the channel, call in or look up account information.
Interactive capabilities
Apple Messages for Business is known for a media rich messaging experience. For example, the inclusion of videos and images, carousels to select an option from a menu, access to the calendar and much more—all intended to simplify the customer engagement and make the experience with the brand more enjoyable and meaningful.
Benefits
Enterprises will be able to chat with millions of customers a day—effectively and affordably.
Nuance enables this in several conversational ways:
Engage your customers where they are with Customer Service Messaging
By adding Apple Messages for Business to your omni‑channel strategy, you are creating seamless and contextual engagements instead of siloed experiences.
Intelligent and immediate self‑service with Nuance Virtual Assistant
Nuance Virtual Assistant is designed to deliver an intuitive, automated experience by engaging customers in natural, human‑like conversations for a more efficient contact center operation.
Superior assisted service with Nuance Live Chat
Live agent interactions deliver personalized and relevant information for fast and effortless resolution of your customers' inquiries.
Why messaging is important
55%+
of consumers prefer to use a form of messaging to communicate with companies
25%
greater annual growth in revenue by companies that are doing messaging right vs. brands who are not using messaging
One platform for all customer engagement needs
Watch how Nuance Customer Service Messaging enables you to engage with your customers on their terms.