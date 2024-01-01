Engage millions of customers on the channel they know

The Nuance Digital Engagement Platform, combined with one of the world's most popular messaging apps, provides an effortless customer experience for real-time and asynchronous messaging, meeting your customers' demand for instant and contextual service.

Apple Messages for Business adds a new channel to Nuance Customer Service Messaging, enabling enterprises to engage with their clients in their channel of choice, whenever they want. The combination of automated and human-assisted interactions makes it easier for companies to react to inquiries at any time. Data from all digital engagements augment the enterprise's ability to draw meaningful and actionable insights to continuously improve their customer engagement.