Business to consumer messaging is easier

than ever

When customers are already engaged digitally, they may find it frustrating if they are forced to call in for further support—or worse, they could simply drop out entirely. Since many questions can be answered quickly and easily via a message, why not let the customers choose how to continue? A traditional call-in option may appeal to some but adding more messaging capabilities can help retain the digital consumer—and avoid unnecessary costs.

Google’s Business Messages allows customers to find and message organizations right from within specific Google products as a natural and convenient extension of their search. By integrating this channel into the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform, organizations can convert this initial interest into productive customer engagements by promoting a more seamless overall experience.