“I love long call wait times,” said no customer ever.

Even in the best contact centers, when there’s a rapid surge in call volumes, wait times can quickly get out of control. That impacts your KPIs and frustrates already impatient customers.

Nuance Callback Manager enables your IVR to give callers the option to be called back when contact center wait times are long (or pass a specified threshold). Callers can have the IVR wait in line on their behalf, or you can offer to call them back during a time window when you expect lower volumes. It all adds up to a better customer experience—and a more efficient contact center.