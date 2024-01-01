Don’t make customers put their lives on hold
Nuance Callback Manager puts an end to lengthy contact center wait times—so your customers get a better experience, and your agents can work more efficiently.
“I love long call wait times,” said no customer ever.
Even in the best contact centers, when there’s a rapid surge in call volumes, wait times can quickly get out of control. That impacts your KPIs and frustrates already impatient customers.
Nuance Callback Manager enables your IVR to give callers the option to be called back when contact center wait times are long (or pass a specified threshold). Callers can have the IVR wait in line on their behalf, or you can offer to call them back during a time window when you expect lower volumes. It all adds up to a better customer experience—and a more efficient contact center.
75%
of customers prefer a callback
(Forrester Research)
Benefits
Better for your customers. Better for your agents.
Nuance Callback Manager enables you to balance agent workloads across high and low‑volume periods while providing a superior customer experience.
Boost revenue
Prevent call abandonment and growth of the “silent majority” (customers with the intent to churn) while inspiring brand loyalty.
Enhance customer satisfaction
Put customers in control and show them you respect their time by giving them the option to get on with their day instead of waiting in a queue.
Increase agent efficiency
Take the pressure off agents during peaks in call volumes by reducing wait times (and customer frustration) and scheduling callbacks for low‑volume periods.
Improve contact center operations
Reduce call abandonment by eliminating the need to wait on hold. And bring more predictability to agent scheduling by controlling volumes across peaks and valleys of inbound traffic.
Reduce costs
Handle spikes in call volumes efficiently without increasing headcount. And combine Callback Manager with Nuance Voice‑to‑Digital to shift more callers onto digital channels.
Create seamless omnichannel experiences
Maximize your investment and create more connected, secure, and fulfilling engagements at every touch point by combining Callback Manager with Nuance digital engagement and authentication and fraud prevention solutions.
Features
What you get with Nuance Callback Manager
Deliver superior CX and boost agent efficiency.
Fast, simple, cloud‑based deployment
Deploy in as little as four weeks, with a cloud‑based service that you can integrate quickly and easily into any IVR call flow. A simple REST API ebanbles rapid and easy deployment with any IVR.
Flexible callback options
Choose the right callback option for your customer service strategy, from queued callbacks that have the IVR hold callers’ place in the queue and set up a callback, to scheduled callbacks that help give customers specific time windows for callbacks.
Agent‑first callbacks
Optimize the customer experience using agent‑first callbacks, so an agent is always available when the callback is connected.
Context transfer (CTI)
Give agents key customer data before the callback to ensure they can offer a fast resolution.
Dynamic throttling
Stay in control of customer experience and contact center costs by configuring Callback Manager in your IVR to choose when to offer callbacks based on inbound traffic volumes.
Flexible capacity
Quickly scale and react dynamically to call volumes. Easily configure the number of concurrent callbacks in the system to match your business requirements.
Real‑time dashboard
Continuously monitor real‑time callback performance, and use pause and resume features to give you full control of callback operations.
Comprehensive reporting
Monitor callback uptake and performance across a range of metrics so you can optimize your strategy as call volumes and customer expectations change.
Proactive Engagement
Complement Callback Manager with other Nuance Proactive Engagement solutions, so you can use proactive notifications to address the need to call—reducing inbound volumes and lowering costs.
The right callback options to fit your business needs
Choose flexible callback options to support your customer service strategy.
- Queued callback: Improve the customer experience by having the IVR hold callers’ place in the queue and set up a callback when it’s their turn.
- Scheduled callback: Reduce costs and help agents work more efficiently by giving customers a specific time window for their callback.