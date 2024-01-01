Upgrade SMS with an innovative alternative—Rich Communication Services

Rich Communications Services (RCS) is the new communication protocol for messaging between a carrier and a smartphone, enabling consumers all over the world to augment the way they engage with friends, family and businesses, while on‑the‑go.

Specific for messaging between organizations and their customers, RCS Business Messaging includes features like read and sent notifications, ability to add a logo and business name instead of just showing a phone number and other interactive options to convert simple text messages into a collaborative customer engagement channel.

RCS Business Messaging will be an integral part of the Nuance Customer Service Messaging solution, which enables organizations to converse with customers in digital channels, such as web, mobile, SMS, messaging, app, smart home speakers, etc, for inbound and outbound communication, utilizing automated and human‑assisted interactions.