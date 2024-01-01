Support for industry standards

How we support industry standards
Open standards promote application portability and protect your investment.
Nuance believes strongly in open standards that don’t lock you into one vendor. Standards-based solutions offer application portability and protect your investment and we’ve taken a leadership role in establishing standards for speech-enabled applications and communications protocols. Nuance is active with standards bodies such as the Worldwide Web Consortium (W3C) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). We are also a member of the VoiceXML forum. Over the years, we have co-authored and contributed regularly to many open standards.
VoiceXML (VXML)
VoiceXML is a language for creating telephony-based speech-user interfaces. It uses speech recognition and touchtone for input and pre-recorded audio and text-to-speech for output. It is based on the Worldwide Web Consortium's (W3C's) Extensible Markup Language (XML). The Nuance Voice Platform was one of the first three platforms certified as VoiceXML 2.1 compliant by the VoiceXML forum.
VXML 2.1 standards(Open a new window)
MRCP (Media Resource Control Protocol)
MRCP is a standard communication protocol for speech resources across VoIP networks. Nuance Recognizer and Nuance Vocalizer support both the original MRCP protocol and v2.
MRCPv2 protocol(Open a new window) from the Internet Engineering Task Force(Open a new window) (IETF)
Support for open standards
Nuance retains an editorship position for the VXML(Open a new window), SSML(Open a new window), SISR(Open a new window), EMMA (Open a new window)and SRGS (Open a new window)standards. We remain active participants in the W3C in both the Voice Browser and Multimodal Interactions Working Groups. All of our development tools generate code in standard Java and XML with no licensed runtime.