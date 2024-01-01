Support for industry standards

Open standards promote application portability and protect your investment.

Nuance believes strongly in open standards that don’t lock you into one vendor. Standards-based solutions offer application portability and protect your investment and we’ve taken a leadership role in establishing standards for speech-enabled applications and communications protocols. Nuance is active with standards bodies such as the Worldwide Web Consortium (W3C) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). We are also a member of the VoiceXML forum. Over the years, we have co-authored and contributed regularly to many open standards.