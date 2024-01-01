Omnichannel member experience solutions for healthcare payors

Show every member they matter
Meet members where they are, with intelligent omnichannel experiences that boost satisfaction and retention while reducing costs.
Transform member engagement with AI
Nuance member engagement solutions help healthcare payors radically increase automation and self‑service while delivering seamless, conversational experiences in every channel—increasing member enrollment, satisfaction, and retention.
With Nuance, payors can rely on intelligent omnichannel solutions backed by decades of healthcare experience and unmatched contact center and conversational AI expertise.
Benefits
Advance quality of service and care
Enable a seamless experience through conversational AI, digital engagement, and automation that helps you gain efficiencies and reduce costs.
Conversational experiences that members love
Nuance conversational AI solutions enable payors to engage members in the channels they prefer. Payors can deliver secure, personalized experiences across voice and digital channels to increase efficiency while improving CAHPS scores and CMS Star Ratings.
Improve member experience and retention
Create intelligent, automated experiences and self‑service options that offer simple access to support and fast resolutions, with seamless transfer to live agents if needed. Use proactive engagement to increase care plan adherence and help members manage their wellness.
Streamline authentication and increase personalization
Remove member effort with AI‑powered authentication that identifies people based on who they are, not what they know. Use advanced biometrics to personalize and protect every interaction, so members feel known, understood, and valued.
Increase efficiency and empower employees
Give member service reps AI‑based insights, best practice advice, and next best action recommendations, empowering them to resolve member inquiries quickly and confidently. And use omnichannel analytics to continuously improve member engagement.
Real‑world business outcomes
85%
virtual assistant issue resolution
86%+
live chat customer satisfaction
40%
reduction in average handle time
