Omnichannel member experience solutions for healthcare payors

Transform member engagement with AI

Nuance member engagement solutions help healthcare payors radically increase automation and self‑service while delivering seamless, conversational experiences in every channel—increasing member enrollment, satisfaction, and retention.

With Nuance, payors can rely on intelligent omnichannel solutions backed by decades of healthcare experience and unmatched contact center and conversational AI expertise.

Benefits

Advance quality of service and care

Enable a seamless experience through conversational AI, digital engagement, and automation that helps you gain efficiencies and reduce costs.

Conversational experiences that members love

Nuance conversational AI solutions enable payors to engage members in the channels they prefer. Payors can deliver secure, personalized experiences across voice and digital channels to increase efficiency while improving CAHPS scores and CMS Star Ratings.

Improve member experience and retention

Create intelligent, automated experiences and self‑service options that offer simple access to support and fast resolutions, with seamless transfer to live agents if needed. Use proactive engagement to increase care plan adherence and help members manage their wellness.

Streamline authentication and increase personalization

Remove member effort with AI‑powered authentication that identifies people based on who they are, not what they know. Use advanced biometrics to personalize and protect every interaction, so members feel known, understood, and valued.

Increase efficiency and empower employees

Give member service reps AI‑based insights, best practice advice, and next best action recommendations, empowering them to resolve member inquiries quickly and confidently. And use omnichannel analytics to continuously improve member engagement.

Real‑world business outcomes

85%

virtual assistant issue resolution

86%+

live chat customer satisfaction

40%

reduction in average handle time

