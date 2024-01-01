Superior healthcare experiences start here
Meet consumer demands for convenience on voice and digital channels with an AI‑powered omnichannel solution that automates outreach, provides assistance, and eases live agent workloads.
Seamless, efficient, and effective healthcare journeys
Nuance healthcare solutions help health payers, healthcare providers, and retail pharmacies deliver the seamless experiences people expect—increasing satisfaction and loyalty, and improving the healthcare consumer journey.
Health payers
Offer simple, seamless omnichannel experiences that help members find benefits information, providers, ID cards, and claim information using natural conversation. Improve the member experience to boost acquisition, retention, and CAHPS and other satisfaction scores to grow your share of the health plan market.
Healthcare providers
Build your patient engagement strategy using the same voice technology that enables more efficient capturing of clinical information and provides real‑time intelligence for better decision‑making. Deliver automated communication and natural interactions to boost patient satisfaction while protecting revenue and controlling costs.
Retail pharmacies
Promote your health and wellness services through proactive outreach and notifications about vaccines, prescriptions, appointments, and more. Engage customers with helpful communication and foster effective relationships between consumers and your staff.
Benefits
Create better experiences at every touchpoint
Help people navigate their healthcare journey with ease—while improving your business outcomes.
Boost consumer satisfaction and retention
Improve satisfaction scores by enabling patients with questions to use natural language to get fast answers in their channel of choice. Deploy an AI‑powered IVR on voice and digital channels to contain inquiries and encourage self‑service, so you can make better use of live agents and reduce support costs.
Automate proactive outreach
Decrease no‑shows and increase schedule capacity with two‑way conversations around appointment reminders and availability. Support better patient outcomes with proactive messages that promote preventative screenings and encourage adherence to treatment plans. Enable personalized, automated communication through real‑time integration with EHR, CRM, and telephony systems to keep patients informed and reduce call volumes.
Improve agent experiences and reduce costs
Drive cost‑saving efficiencies by automating responses to common, simple issues. Support live agents with AI‑based insights, pre‑built responses, and best‑practice coaching. Use powerful analytics to monitor key metrics and usage trends across voice and digital channels and gain insight into user journeys and opportunities for improvement.
Fast, personalized self‑service
Humana creates an effortless customer experience with Nuance Conversational IVR in the cloud.
Real‑world business outcomes
2X
call containment
25%
reduction in missed appointment rates
80%
increase in IVR Net Promoter Score
81%
first contact resolution