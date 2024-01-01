Biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions for contact centers
Improve customer experiences, empower agents, and prevent fraud.
Customers expect fast, easy, personal experiences when they call your IVR and contact center.
But verifying them with passwords or personal information is slow, impersonal, and easy to exploit. Device‑centric authentication unreliable, inflexible, and can be spoofed. Both approaches create bad customer experiences, reduce agent productivity, and enable fraud. Get the infographic to explore more.
Streamline, protect, and personalize every call
Nuance layers advanced voice biometrics with other factors to verify the actual person on the other end of the phone. Our AI risk engine authenticates legitimate customers in seconds and detects fraudsters before they reach the IVR or an agent—reducing friction for legitimate customers, freeing agents to focus on delivering great service, and empowering fraud teams to prevent more fraud.
Kerri-Anne Mills
Head of Contact Centre and Customer Service
HSBC UK
Contact center challenges
Outdated authentication creates friction and frustration, adds cost, and leads to fraud.
40%
of consumers can’t remember their security question answers
20%
of ID theft victims reported their phone number was stolen and/or cloned
5-10%
of agent handle time is spent on identity verification
36%
of contact centers suffered increased fraud losses in 2020
Real‑world outcomes
Improve customer experiences, reduce costs, increase agent productivity, and prevent fraud.
99%
authentication success rate
90%
detection of fraud
89s
average handle time (AHT) reduction
94%
of agents deliver better service
Why Nuance
500+
enterprise deployments
600M+
biometric prints enrolled
8B+
transactions secured yearly
$2B+
annual fraud savings