Nuance Gatekeeper – Authenticate callers and prevent fraud

Biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions for contact centers

Improve customer experiences, empower agents, and prevent fraud.

Customers expect fast, easy, personal experiences when they call your IVR and contact center.

But verifying them with passwords or personal information is slow, impersonal, and easy to exploit. Device‑centric authentication unreliable, inflexible, and can be spoofed. Both approaches create bad customer experiences, reduce agent productivity, and enable fraud. Get the infographic to explore more.

Streamline, protect, and personalize every call

Nuance layers advanced voice biometrics with other factors to verify the actual person on the other end of the phone. Our AI risk engine authenticates legitimate customers in seconds and detects fraudsters before they reach the IVR or an agent—reducing friction for legitimate customers, freeing agents to focus on delivering great service, and empowering fraud teams to prevent more fraud.

[Voice authentication] has not only made telephone banking more convenient for customers accessing their accounts, but it has also been instrumental in stopping attempts at telephone banking fraud, protecting customers’ money.

Kerri-Anne Mills
Head of Contact Centre and Customer Service
HSBC UK

Contact center challenges

Outdated authentication creates friction and frustration, adds cost, and leads to fraud.

40%

of consumers can’t remember their security question answers

20%

of ID theft victims reported their phone number was stolen and/or cloned

5-10%

of agent handle time is spent on identity verification

36%

of contact centers suffered increased fraud losses in 2020

Real‑world outcomes

Improve customer experiences, reduce costs, increase agent productivity, and prevent fraud.

99%

authentication success rate

90%

detection of fraud

89s

average handle time (AHT) reduction

94%

of agents deliver better service

Why Nuance

500+

enterprise deployments

600M+

biometric prints enrolled

8B+

transactions secured yearly

$2B+

annual fraud savings