Biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions for digital channels
Improve customer experiences and prevent more fraud.
Consumers say that security is their top priority in online experiences.
Digital customer interactions are up 29% year over year, 70% come from mobile devices, and 55% of consumers say that security is their top priority in online experiences. You need to both reduce friction for digital users and protect their accounts. But most authentication and fraud detection methods force you to choose between delivering better experiences or higher security. Get the infographic to explore more.
Streamline and protect digital interactions
With Nuance, there’s no need to compromise. Nuance Gatekeeper layers AI-based voice, behavioral, and conversational biometrics with intelligent fraud detectors to seamlessly authenticate mobile, messaging, and web users while proactively detecting fraud. Within seconds, we verify the actual person behind the device, increasing security while improving their experience.
José Ignacio Zorrilla
Executive Director of Innovation
Santander Mexico
Digital channel fraud prevention challenges
Traditional authentication in mobile, messaging, and web apps is frustrating and vulnerable to fraud.
78%
of people reset a password every 90 days
57%
to access an account with a one‑time passcode
2 FA
via passcode is easily bypassed or intercepted
46%
increase in digital fraud attempts year over year
Real‑world outcomes
Reduce friction, improve experiences, increase security, and prevent fraud in digital channels.
99%
authentication success rate
90%
detection of fraud
1s
or less to authenticate
92%
reduction in fraud losses
Why Nuance
500+
enterprise deployments
600M+
biometric prints enrolled
8B+
transactions secured yearly
$2B+
annual fraud savings