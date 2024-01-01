Nuance Gatekeeper – Digital authentication and fraud prevention

Biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions for digital channels

Improve customer experiences and prevent more fraud.

Consumers say that security is their top priority in online experiences.

Digital customer interactions are up 29% year over year, 70% come from mobile devices, and 55% of consumers say that security is their top priority in online experiences. You need to both reduce friction for digital users and protect their accounts. But most authentication and fraud detection methods force you to choose between delivering better experiences or higher security. Get the infographic to explore more.

Streamline and protect digital interactions

With Nuance, there’s no need to compromise. Nuance Gatekeeper layers AI-based voice, behavioral, and conversational biometrics with intelligent fraud detectors to seamlessly authenticate mobile, messaging, and web users while proactively detecting fraud. Within seconds, we verify the actual person behind the device, increasing security while improving their experience.

Now we can offer our customers the exceptional experience they deserve. Being able to use your voice to access your accounts is an easy and natural process.

José Ignacio Zorrilla
Executive Director of Innovation
Santander Mexico

Digital channel fraud prevention challenges

Traditional authentication in mobile, messaging, and web apps is frustrating and vulnerable to fraud.

78%

of people reset a password every 90 days

57%

to access an account with a one‑time passcode

2 FA

via passcode is easily bypassed or intercepted

46%

increase in digital fraud attempts year over year

Real‑world outcomes

Reduce friction, improve experiences, increase security, and prevent fraud in digital channels.

99%

authentication success rate

90%

detection of fraud

1s

or less to authenticate

92%

reduction in fraud losses

Why Nuance

500+

enterprise deployments

600M+

biometric prints enrolled

8B+

transactions secured yearly

$2B+

annual fraud savings