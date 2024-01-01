Fast, secure account recoveries and password resets
Increase revenue, reduce costs, and prevent fraud in digital transactions.
Every second spent resetting a password increases the likelihood that your customer will abandon their transaction.
But necessary security measures like one‑time passcodes and calls to the contact center add minutes to the process, even as they leave you vulnerable to account takeovers and create costs in your contact center. Get the infographic to explore more.
Streamline and protect the account recovery process with Nuance Gatekeeper
With Nuance Gatekeeper, you can transform outdated account recovery procedures into secure, frictionless experiences. Gatekeeper uses advanced voice biometrics and fraud detectors to securely verify customers in seconds when they request a password reset—improving their experience, reducing costs, and preventing account takeovers.
Mohammed Al-Salman
VP Technology
Riyad Bank
Challenges of preventing fraud in digital channels
Outdated authentication creates poor experiences, reduces revenue, and leads to fraud.
78%
of people reset a password every 90 days
68%
of shoppers have abandoned an online purchase due to forgetting a password, trouble logging in, or issues receiving a one‑time passcode
57%
of businesses report increasing fraud losses from account takeovers
19%
of SMS‑based account recoveries fail
Real‑world outcomes
Improve experiences, reduce costs, and prevent fraud.
99%
authentication success rate
2s
or less to verify by voice in‑app
90%
detection of fraud at high accuracy
5-10
minutes saved per password reset call deflected
Why Nuance
500+
enterprise deployments
600M+
biometric prints enrolled
8B+
transactions secured yearly
$2B+
annual fraud savings